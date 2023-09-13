Mag-aasawa na ba? Cienne Cruz nagbabusa Petro Gazz Angels

NAGPAALAM sa koponan ng Petro Gazz Angels si 2018 Best Libero Cienne Mary Arielle Cruz upang tahakin ang panibagong landas sa labas ng volleyball matapos ang anunsiyo sa social media nitong Martes.

Nagpasamalamt ang pamunuan ng Petro Gazz sa kanilang opisyal na Instagram account sa matagal na paglalaro ng 28-anyos na dating De La Salle University Lady Spiker.

Pangunahing floor defender ng koponan, nakapag-ambag ito sa dalawang kampeonato ng Gazz sa 2019 at 2022 Reinforced Conference sa Premier Volleyball League (PVL), gayundin ang tatlong runner-up at isang third place trophy.

“This is not goodbye, just farewell for now. It has been great working with you over these past few years as part of this team. We wish you all the very best in what’s next,” ayon sa inilabas na statement ng koponan.

Mahigit limang taong nagsilbi ang 5-foot-5 floor defender sa Petro Gazz na kamakailan lang ay na-engaged na sa kanyang kasintahan na si American Peter Guenther.

Naglabas na rin ito ng pahayag sa kanyang Instagram account.

“Wow, 6 amazing years with @petrogazzangels. I’ve always believed that playing volleyball was one of the ways I worship God, and so I enjoyed every minute of it through winning and losing. No regrets. I’m so grateful and blessed to have been able to play the sport I fell in love with 17 years ago. Volleyball has significantly shaped me as a person and it taught me A WHOLE LOT about life. I wouldn’t have had it in any other way…as I move on to the next chapter, I will continue to hold on to His promises and keep the faith,” pahayag ni Cruz. “

Be strong. Take courage. Don’t be intimidated. Don’t give them a second thought because God, your God, is striding ahead of you. He’s right there with you. He won’t let you down; he won’t leave you –Deuteronomy 31:6.” (Gerard Arce)