Justin Brownlee ayaw pwersahin inoperahang paa

HIGIT isang buwan na nang sumalang sa surgery si Justin Brownlee para alisan ng bone spurs sa paa, tuloy ang recovery ng naturalized Filipino player ng Gilas para sa 19th Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China.

“I feel good,” anang six-time PBA champion. “Not 100 percent coming from surgery, takes time. I’m just trying to get back as much as I can. I feel good, minimal pain.”

Excited na si Bownlee na muling magsuot ng Gilas Pilipinas jersey.

Ang resident import ng Ginebra, kasama si Ange Kouame, ang tinapik ni coach Tim Cone bilang naturalized players ng squad na isasabak sa Asiad bago matapos ang buwan.

“It’s always an honor,” ani Brownlee sa One Sports. “I’m excited with the guys on the team, some of the guys I haven’t been able to play with.”

Gigil din daw siyang angklahan ang bounce back ng Gilas mula sa kampanya sa FIBA World Cup na naka-isang panalo lang at nabigo sa misyon na outright ticket sa 2024 Paris Olympics.

“The World Cup, I think the guys did an incredible job,” dagdag niya. “We didn’t qualify for the Olympics like we wanted to, but I’m happy we can bounce back from that.”

Si Jordan Clarkson ang ginamit ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas bilang naturalized player sa FWC. (Vladi Eduarte)