Dating Azkals member Anton Del Rosario playing coach sa Kampeon Cup 7Aside

OPTIMISTIKO ang dating Azkals member na si Anton Del Rosario sa bagong responsibilidad bilang playing coach sa pagbabalik ng lumalago na AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup 7Aside na gaganapin Setyembre 22-24 sa Dynamic Herb Complex sa Cebu.

Back-to-back champions noong 2021-20022, magtatangka ang Cebu maiuwi ang three-peat at ipakita ang dominasyon sa seven-a-side football.

Hahamon sa Cebu ang Bonifacio Global City na nakaraang taon na first runner-up, kasama ang ang Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, Palawan, Pampanga at Zamboanga.

Ang elimination round ay magsisimula sa Setyembre 22 at magtatapos sa unang bahagi ng hapon ng Setyembre 23.

Magaganap din ang semifinals sa parehong araw sa alas-7 ng gabi.

Sa Setyembre 24, tampok ang mga laro ng kabataan sa umaga na susundan ng AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup Finals sa hapon. Ang awarding ay magaganap pagkatapos.

“AIA Philippines, formerly Philam Life, has been partners with the 7s since 2019, even through the pandemic, and we’ve had very good games together, bringing football to so many children and communities in the Philippines and living our brand purpose of helping people live, healthier, longer, better lives. We look forward to more of these,” sabi ni AIA Philippines Head of Branding and Communications Bernadette Chincuano.

“This will be the biggest showing yet in terms of participation in the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup,” pahayag naman ni AIA 7s Executive Director Ethan Lee. “With every tournament we play, the league grows even more. I cannot think of a great way to cap off this 2023 with an eight-team field competing for the title of the fastest growing sport and biggest football tournament in the country.”

“Last season, we had over 700 teams from several cities around the country participating in their own local 7s football tournaments,” ayon naman kay 7s Football Philippines founder at former national player Del Rosario. “Now we have an even bigger field. This will ultimately help the selection for the team that will represent us in the next BPI AIA Asia 7s and perhaps, even the TST tournament.” (Lito Oredo)