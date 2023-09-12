Mga kompanya ng langis pinagigisa ni Romualdez

Sa gitna ng sunod-sunod na pagtaas ng presyo ng produktong petrolyo, planong imbitahan ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang mga opisyal ng kompanya ng langis upang makahanap ng solusyon o kompromiso para mabawasan ang pasanin ng mga motorista.

“The government is not insensitive to the sentiments of our people, especially since this carries a domino effect on all products in the market,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“We all know that once the prices of oil rise, everything else shoots up – except the wages and salaries of our workers,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez.

Habang ang presyo sa pandaigdigang pamilihan ay nakakaapekto sa lokal na presyo, sinabi ng Speaker na ang produkto na ibinebenta ngayon ng mga kompanya ay nabili nila sa mas mura pang halaga.

“Baka puwede nating mapakiusapan sila na wag na munang magtaas ng presyo,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“We don’t want to impose on them (oil firms), but we also want to know if they can help alleviate our suffering,” paliwanag pa ng lider ng Kamara. “We want to hear from them what can they do to help in this kind of situation, and if indeed they are willing to help at all because these oil price hikes have been a burden to our kababayans.”

Sinabi rin ni Romualdez na rerepasuhin ng Kamara de Representantes ang mga panukala na naglalayong amyendahan ang Oil Deregulation Law upang makahanap ng paraan kung papaano mapapababa ang pres­yo ng produktong petrolyo. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)