Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter, Jr. sinakal GF arestado

INARESTO si Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter, Jr. nitong Lunes dahil daw sa pananakal sa kanyang girlfriend habang nasa Millenium Hilton hotel sila sa New York City.

Ayon sa pulisya, tumugon sila sa 911 call alas-6:45 ng umaga ng Lunes.

Bunga ng pananakit ni Porter, 23, nagkasugat sa mukha ang girlfriend at dinala sa ospital.

Lunes ng hapon (Martes sa Manila) ay nasa kustodiya ng pulisya pa raw si Porter.

Nahaharap siya sa kasong assault at strangulation.

Ayon sa ulat ng ABC News base sa kanilang sources, dating WNBA player daw ang biktima.

“Upon arrival the officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right sight of the face and was complaining about pain to her neck,” anang spokesperson ng New York City police.

“A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around her neck.”

Nagsasagawa na rin ng imbestigasyon ang NBA.

No. 30 pick noong 2019 draft si Porter, noong nakaraang season ay pumirma ng four-year contract extension sa Rockets na nagkakahalaga ng $82.5 million. (Vladi Eduarte)