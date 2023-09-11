TVJ iniumang kasong cybercrime vs TAPE

Kinumpirma ni dating Senate Pre­sident Vicente “Tito” Sotto III na pinaplano nilang magsampa ng kaso laban sa Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc) matapos sapilitang kunin ang YouTube account ng “Eat Bulaga”.

Nanindigan sina Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto at Joey de Leon na sila ang nagmamay-ari ng nasabing account at hindi ang TAPE Inc. ng mga Jalosjos kahit wala na sila sa programa.

“Pinag-uusapan pa kung paano?” ani Tito Sen nang tanungin ng Abante.

Pero sa nilabas na statement ng kanilang abogadong si Atty. Enrique dela Cruz, binanggit nito na nakakabahala ang anunsiyo ng TAPE sa publiko na nakuha na nila ang access sa YouTube Channel ng “EB” na ibig sabihin na “they previously did not have access”.

“The owner of the YouTube channel is the owner of the email used to register it. It is not TAPE. That is why they never had access to this account,” paliwanag ni Dela Cruz.

“The content of that YouTube account are past episodes of Eat Bulaga. The copyright of those shows and all derivative works belongs to TVJ,” dagdag ng abogado.

Aniya, hinahanda na nila ang pagsasampa ng kaso dahil posibleng cybercrime ang ginawa ng TAPE.

“We are preparing the appropriat­e legal action against TAPE. This may constitute a cybercrime if they hacked into the account or made misrepresentations to YouTube,” diin ni Dela Cruz.

Itinanggi naman ng abogado ng TAPE Inc. na si Atty. Maggie Abraham Garduque na nag-hack sila ng account. Nakipag-ugnayan daw sila sa YouTube para mabawi ang account sa pama­magitan ng pagpapalit ng email, password at contact person.

“The person who made the account was an employee of TAPE when she made the account and she made the YouTube account in behalf of TAPE, Inc. TAPE, Inc is ready to show the official receipts from YouTube stating that it is the one which spent to create the account. The bank account link to the YouTube account is likewise owned by TAPE, Inc,” paliwanag ni Garduque.