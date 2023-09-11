Showbiz lumuha: Paalam Manay Ethel Ramos

Nagluksa, dumilim ang showbiz, nitong Setyembre 10, sa pagpanaw ng isang haligi ng industriya, at nirerespeto ng lahat, si Manay Ethel Ramos, isang kilalang manunulat.

Bukod sa pagiging manunulat, nakilala rin bilang talent manager si Manay Ethel, at ilan sa kanyang mga inalagaan ay sina Aga Muhlach, Angel Locsin, at marami pang iba.

Inanunsiyo nga ng pamangkin ni Manay Ethel na si Farah Ramos ang pagpanaw ng isa sa pinakaminahal sa show business, na kinilala ring Dean of Entertainment Writers.

Heto nga ang mensahe ni Farah:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dearest Tita Ethel Ramos today, September 10, 5:38 p.m.

“She was 87.

“The family requests for prayers at this time of great sorrow and grief.

“Wake details will be announced soon.

Godspeed, Dean.

“We love you. You will be sorely missed. #RestinPeaceTitaEthel.”

Mababasa mo nga sa social media ang iba’t ibang karanasan ng mga sikat na artista, mga manunulat, prodyuser, direktor kay Manay Ethel.

“Taos pusong pakikiramay. Maraming salamat po Manay Ethel. We will miss you,” mensahe ni Vilma Santos-Recto.

Heto naman ang mensahe ni Congresswoman Lani Mercado:

“It is with sadness that I send my condolences to the family of Ethel Ramos. Manay Ethel, as she is fondly called, was one of the persons who gave me my screen name, together with Ricky Lo. She would hold press conferences for Regal Films in the ‘80s when I started, together with the El Oro group of writers. Loved by producers and respected in the industry, she also acted as the manager of Aga Muhlach. On a personal note, Manay Ethel is also godmother to my son Jolo Revilla and helped my husband Bong Revilla in several of his movies and Imus Productions. She is one of the few people who has been with our family through our ups and downs. We will miss you, Manay Ethel.”

Samantala nagsimula na ngayong Lunes, 1:00pm, ang burol ni Tita Ethel Ramos sa Room 301 ng Nacional Chapels and Crematory (formerly Funeraria Nacional) sa Araneta Avenue, Quezon City at sa Huwebes ime-cremate ang kanyang mga labi.

Sa mga naulila ni Tita Ethel, mula sa Abante, ang amin pong pakikiramay. (Dondon Sermino)