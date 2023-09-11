Hontiveros: Trabaho lang, walang drama! P125M spy fund korapsiyon, ilusyon – Sara

Kinastigo ni Vice President Sara Duterte ang mga mambabatas na nagsasabing ilegal at nabahiran ng korapsiyon ang P125 milyong confidential fund niya noong 2022.

Tinukoy ni Duterte ang pangalan nina Senadora Risa Hontiveros, House Deputy Minority Leader at ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, at ang Makabayan bloc, na siyang kumukuwestiyon sa pagkakaroon ng P125 milyong confidential fund ng Office of the Vice President (O VP) noong.

“Senator Risa Hontiveros, while she amuses the nation with her flair for drama, could only wish the 2022 OVP CF was accessed illegally,” patutsata ng Vice President.

“It’s a shame they still cannot produce any proof to support their dirty imagination. The indignity they have caused Congress and the Senate should be enough for us not to give them serious attention,” dugtong pa niya.

Pinasalamatan naman ni Duterte sina Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro at Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo sa pagdepensa ng kanyang pondo.

Matatandaan na sa pagharap ni Duterte sa Se­nate committee on finance, ginisa ito ni Hontiveros kaya umamin ang Vice President na nag-request siya sa Office of the President (OP) kaya binigyan sila ng pondo noong nakaraang taon.

Si Castro ang unang kumuwestiyon sa nasabing pondo na ginastos daw ng OVP sa loob lamang ng 19 araw noong Disyembre 2022.

“We ask that the OVP provide a detailed public accounting of how the Php 125 million was spent. We hope that Vice President Sara Duterte will use the OVP budget hearing to personally clarify her position on this sensitive issue,” ani Castro sa isang statement noong Agosto.

Umangal naman si Hontiveros sa ginawang pa­memersonal ni Duterte sa ginawa niyang pagbusisi sa panukalang budget ng OVP.

“Trabaho lang, walang drama,” giit ni Hontiveros. “Akala ko ba, VP Sara, the OVP can live without confidential funds? Bakit parang pinapawisan na yata kayo dyan, budget hearing pa lang? Lahat naman ng ahensya naglalabas ng proposed budget.”

“Hindi kayo special,” diin ng senadora. (Eralyn Prado/Dindo Matining)