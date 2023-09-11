Filipino boxer Mercito Gesta ilalabas angas kontra Mehikano

MABIGAT ang pagsubok na haharapin ni Filipino boxer Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta kontra sa undefeated at hard-hitting Mexican na si William “Camaron” Zepeda sa 12-round bout sa darating na Linggo, Setyembre 17 (oras sa Pilipinas), sa The Commerce Casino and Hotel sa Los Angeles, California.

Sasagupain ni Gesta (34-3-3, 17KOs) si Zepeda (28-0, 24KOs) na kasalukuyang no. 1 contender sa WBA.

Nais pang mapalapit ng 35-anyos na San Diego, California-based Pinoy boxer sa world rankings na nakapuwesto bilang 24th sa world ranking kasunod ng mga panalo kina Robert Manzanarez, Joel Diaz, Jr. at dating world champion Joseph “Jojo” Diaz, habang nakuha nito ang technical draw laban kay Carlos Morales at ang 9th round knockout na pagkatalo kay Juan Antonio Rodriguez.

Gagamitin namang tuneup match ni Zepeda ang laban kay Gesta upang posibleng makasabak kontra WBA lightweight titlist Devin “The Dream” Haney o laban kay undefeated American at dating super-featherweight titlist Shakur Stevenson.

“We are definitely keeping on Devin Haney’s movements, if he decides to stay (at lightweight) or if he will move up and vacate all the titles Obviously, all our focus is on Mercito Gesta. But we are taking this fight because we want to be ready to fight for the world title,” wika ni Zepeda.

“So, if Devin Haney decides to not come back, the best fight possible I see being out there for us is versus Shakur.”

Minsan nang inamin ng tubong Mandaue City, Cebu na napag-aralan at pinaghahandaan nito ang ang unbeaten Mexican boxer matapos silatin ang dating WBA featherweight at IBF super-featherweight titlist sa bisa ng 10-round split decision na si Diaz. (Gerard Arce)