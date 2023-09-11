Economic team tinukuran rice price cap

Nilinaw ni Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno nitong Lunes na suportado ng economic team ang implementasyon ng price cap sa bigas kahit ikinabigla nila ang paglalabas ng executive order hinggil dito.

Sa isang statement, sinabi ni Diokno na itinuturing ng economic team ang Executive Order 39 bilang “essential stop-gap measure”.

“We agree with the President that implemen­ting a price cap on rice is the most prudent course of action at the moment to achieve two critical objectives: stabilizing rice prices and extending immediate support to our fellow countrymen,” saad ng kalihim.

“EO 39 serves as a lifeline, extending much needed relief to Filipinos grappling with the high rice prices,” dagdag pa niya.

Nilabas ng DOF secretary ang statement matapos nitong aminin na nagulat ang economic team nang ilabas ni Pangulo at concurrent Agriculture Secretary Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang Executive Order 39 upang itakda ang price cap na P41 per kilo sa regular-milled rice, at P45 bawat kilos sa well-milled rice epektibo September 5.

“Nasa Japan kami talaga, when that was announced. Magkatabi kami ni Arsi. Nagulat nga kami, lumabas. Nagulat siyempre,” wika ni Diok­no noong Biyernes na ang tinutukoy ay si National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.