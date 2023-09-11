Atom kinabiliban ng mga celebrity sa demanda

Trending si Atom Araullo matapos itong mag-file ng two million damage suit against SMNI hosts na sina former undersecretary Lorraine Marie Badoy-Partosa at Jeffrey ‘Ka Eric’ Celiz sa red tagging allegation.

Ngayong Lunes ng umaga ay personal na nagsampa ng complaint for Civil Damages ang journalist sa Office of the Prosecutor ng Quezon City.

After magsampa ng kaso ay nagkaroon din ng presscon ang guwapong broadcaster.

Ayon sa post ng manager ni Atom na si Noel Ferrer, “Atom Araullo, a seasoned and multi-awarded journalist, television anchor, documentary filmmaker, and co-founder of an independent media organization, has built a credible reputation centered around integrity and truth-telling. These baseless and malicious attacks by Celiz and Badoy-Partosa not only tarnished his reputation and professional credibility but also endangered his personal safety and that of his mother.”

As expected, bumaha ng papuri at suporta sa social media mula sa kapwa news personalities, celebrities at fans.

Maging si Karen Davila ay sumaludo sa aksiyon na iyon ng Kapuso journalist.

Sa showbiz, matatandaang naging malaking issue noong 2020 ang pagkakadawit ng pangalan nina Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano, at Catriona Gray sa red-tagging na mariing tinutulan ng netizens at followers ng tatlong celebrities.

‘Yun na!