3 Pinoy wagi sa World Championships of Performing Arts

TATLONG Pinoy ang nagwagi ng gintong medalya sa idinaos na World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) 2023 sa United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kabilang sa mga gold medalist ang Pinay-Indian na si Zarah Al Sharif para sa R&B music.

‘I have my four medals from the four genres that I competed in. I have a bronze medal for the pop genre, a gold for R&B, original works, and contemporary,’ natutuwang sabi ni Al Sharif.

Kasama ni Al Sharif na nakasungkit ng ginto si Pau Camarines para sa country at folk category.

Naging finalist din si Camarines sa pinakaaasam na kategorya sa kompitisyon at ito ay ang Seniors Vocal Finals Grand Champion Performer of the Year.

“This medal really means a lot to me, because of all the singers during the competition they were very very good. I think this is the best performance of my life,” anang Camarines.

Gintong medalya rin ang nakamit ni Jairamarie Carranza sa nilahukan niyang gospel category dahil sa mala-anghel niyang tinig.

‘Well my first medal was a silver medal, I got it in my Broadway and then my second medal was also silver. I got it in pop and then my third medal is a gold, I got it in gospel (singing competition) and the last one was another silver, I got it in opera,’ pagmamalaki naman ni Carranza.

Ang WCOPA ay taunang kumpetisyon sa iba-ibang larangan ng sining tulad ng pagkanta, pagsayaw, pagtugtog ng instrumento, pag-arte at maging sa modelling kaya naman tinawag itong talent olympics.