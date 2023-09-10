Pinay artist bumida mga obra sa Europa

Isang Pinay artist ang umani ng papuri sa katatapos na 94th Salon National d’Art Contemporain dahil sa kanyang mga pambihirang obra.

Siya si Jorella Cristina, ang tanging Pinoy na kabilang sa 90 artist na galing sa iba’t ibang rehiyon sa France na lumahok sa nasabing exhibition.

Ginanap ito sa sikat na Bastille Design Center at inorganisa ng pamosong The Arts Society at La Poste, ang postal services ng Metropolitan France.

Kabilang ang kanyang mga obra sa 250 artworks na pinili ng mga hurado mula sa 500 entry na lumahok sa nasabing exhibition.

“This exhibition features several galleries or placements for different artworks. You will notice, there is a place for small formats, a specific wall with paintings expressing a few degrees more to raise awareness against global warming,’ ayon sa curator na si Pierre Raffanel, curator.

Isa rin si Raffanel sa mga humanga sa mga obra ng Pinay artist at ani nito, “Her work “Chez Eau” conforms with the theme ‘Landscape and Territories’ because her subject is water. For me it is some kind of figuration onirique (dreamlike figuration) because we can see water, fish and treated in a manner that’s imaginary like in a dream.”

Dagdag nito, araw-araw siya sa gallery at napansin niyang marami ang tumitigil sa mga likha ni Cristina at hinahawakan ang mga ito dahil alam nilang hindi karaniwan ang mga likha ng Pinay kumpara sa iba pang artwork.

‘There is a work of color and graphism and people like that,” sabi naman ng assistant curator na si Marie Bueno.

Mixed media ang mga obra ni Cristina at nagpapakita ng pagbangon ng isang tao mula sa pagkalugmo, gayundin ang pagiging mapag-isa ng tao.

“For me it’s something about an individual person, the price that we pay for something when we go into exile, it’s about exile. We tend to forget ourselves as individuals. Before, it was just a fish under the water. It wants something different so when it discovers that there’s another world aside from this place, that’s the time when it slowly creates wings to fly to the galaxy,” ani Cristina na aminadong iginuhit niya ang kanyang mga obra base sa sariling karanasan at mga paglalakbay sa France.