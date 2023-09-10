Kristine super fresh kahit 40 na

Sana all maganda!

‘Yan pa rin ang madalas mong mababasa sa Instagram ni Kristine Hermosa, ang misis ni Oyo Sotto.

Na kahit marami na ngang anak si Kristine, kayang-kaya pa rin niyang kabugin ang mga mas bata, dalaga sa showbiz, ha!

Ang happiness sa mukha niya ang mapapansin kay Kristine, at siyempre, may kinalaman `yon sa pamilya niya, lalo na sa mister niya.

“All that I am and all that I have are entirely gifted by my heavenly Father…

“I am certain now that the wisest decision I made in my life was to completely obey Him.

“I thank the Lord for constantly sustaining me by giving me such incredible human beings to be with, they kept me fueled every single time… (emojis can’t express enough…).

“Yes, I’m officially 40! (So blessed to have made it in this ever changing world).

“Now, I shall take my time, bask on every God given moment and continue to be like Jesus.

“Oyo, you are the best husband and friend I could ever ask for. I love you with all my heart.

“To my beautiful children, you are incomparable! I love all of you enormously & equally…

“To my family and friends, words are not enough… I love you all.

“I am and will forever be grateful.

“Thank you, Father God for saving me and my family.”

Kaloka, ‘di ba? Na 40 ka na, pero ang ganda, ang seksi mo pa rin!

Kaya hirit ng mga netizen:

“Still goddess that you are. You look amazing. Parang hindi nanganak.”

“Thank you for your example.”

“You don’t age. Parang ‘Pangako Sa’Yo’ face pa rin. God bless you.”

“Stay beautiful as always and in good health.”

“May you continue to inspire others to love Jesus and be like Him. God bless you and your family.”

Again, sana all maganda pa rin, sana all, hindi tumatanda! (Dondon Sermino)