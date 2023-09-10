Gonzales pinasalamatan mga Noypi sa tiwala kay Romualdez

Nagpasalamat si Senior Deputy Speaker at Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. sa mga Pilipino dahil sa pagpapakita ng tiwala sa performance ng Kamara de Representantes ngayong 19th Congress, sa pagsasabing ang vote of approval ay inspirasyon sa mga mambabatas na pagbutihin pa ang kanilang trabaho.

“To know that more than half of our countrymen trust us and approve of what we have been doing in this chamber galvanizes us to push forward. If they like what they see, then more of it they will see,” saad ni Gonzales.

Ayon sa resulta ng OCTA survey na isinagawa noong nakaraang buwan, lumabas dito na 54% ng mga Pinoy ay kuntento sa performance ng Kamara de Representantes sa ilalim ng liderato ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez. Nasa 9% lamang ang hindi kuntento at 36% naman ang undecided.

Samantala, nakakuha naman ang Kamara de Representantes ng trust rating na 55%, habang 7% namang ang distrust.

“This high satisfaction, high trust rating of the House also reflects the public’s view of the administration of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., who we can see is a hardworkin­g Chief Executive. The House under Speaker Romualdez, merely follows his lead,” wika ni Gonzales.