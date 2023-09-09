Pagcor pondo swak sa COA audit

Lahat ng pondo ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), kahit saan pa manggaling ay kailangang isailalim sa hurisdiksyon ng Commission on Audit (COA), ayon sa desisyon ng Supreme Court noong Pebrero 14, 2023 pero kamakailan lamang nilabas sa publiko.

Ito’y matapos katigan ng SC ang inihaing motion for reconsideration ng COA at tinanggihan ang petisyon ng mga dating opisyal ng Pagcor na sina Efraim Genuino at Rene Figueroa.

Noong 2013, habang nakaupong Pagcor chair si Genuino at senior vice president naman si Figue­roa, inisyuhan sila ng notice of disallowance kaugnay ng pagbibigay ng P2 milyon bilang financial assistance sa flood control project sa Pleasant Village Homeowners Association (PVHA) sa Los Baños, Laguna, na isang private association.

Sa kanilang ruling, binigyang-diin ng SC ang prinsipyong nakasaad sa Section 4 ng Presidential Decree No. 1445, na lahat ng government funds o property ay dapat gastusin o gamitin “for public purposes.”

“This applies to Pagcor, as a government agency,” saad pa ng Korte.

“In effect, the ‘revenue and receipts of, and expenditures or uses of funds’ which are held in trust by or pertaining to it, are subject to COA’s audit jurisdiction, contrary to Section 15 of PD 1869, and the restrictions mentioned therein,” paliwanag ng public information office ng SC.