LA Tenorio assistant coach ng Gilas sa 19th Asian Games

NAKAKA-RECOVER na si LA Tenorio, kinuha ni coach Tim Cone bilang isa sa deputies niya sa Gilas Pilipinas na sasabak sa Hangzhou Asian Games bago matapos ang buwan.

Sina Richard del Rosario, Jong Uichico at Josh Reyes ang iba pang ayudante ni Cone. Team manager si SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua, deputy team manager si PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

Ibabahagi ng Tinyente ng Ginebra sa National squad ang paraan ng ikot ng bola ng Gin Kings.

“My style, our Ginebra-style ball movement, that’s gonna be very crucial for us,” giit ni Cone.

Bukod sa duty bilang assistant, gusto rin daw ni LA na maging practice player pampa-kondisyon.

Na-diagnose ng stage 3 colon cancer si Tenorio at inoperahan. Tuloy ang kanyang pagpapagaling, posibleng makabalik na sa Ginebra sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup na magsisimula sa mid-October.

“LA just finished his last treatment, he’ll miss another couple of days because he will be back in Singapore,” balita ni Cone.

“He will continue to workout as a players, wants to be a practice player for the national team so he can be ready for the PBA.” (Vlado Eduarte)

