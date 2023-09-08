WebClick Tracer

P3B ayuda sa mga tsuper, operator nilarga

Inaasahang matatanggap na ng mahigit 1.36 milyong mga tsuper at operator ang hinihintay na fuel subsidy ng gobyerno matapos aprubahan ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang P3 bilyong pondo para sa programa.

Ayon kay DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, ang P3 bilyong fuel subsidy ay tulong pinansiyal ng gobyerno sa mga tsuper at operator na apektado ng patuloy na pagtaas sa presyo ng langis.

Dapat Agosto pa aniya naipalabas ang pondo subalit may mga kulang na dokumentong isinumite ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) at noong Setyembre 4 lamang nakumpleto.

Kabilang sa mga makakatanggap ng one-time fuel subsidy ay ang mga sumusunod: modernized public utility jeepney (P10,000); modernized utility vehicle express (P10,000); traditional PUJ (P6,500); traditional UVE (P6,500); public utility buses (P6,500); minibuses (P6,500); taxis (P6,500); shuttle services taxis (P6,500); transport network vehicle services (P6,500); tourist transport services (P6,500); school transport services (P6,500); Filcabs (P6,500); tricycles (P1,000); at delivery services (P1,200).

Ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ang mangangasiwa sa fuel subsidy batay sa master list ng mga benepisyaryo. (Aileen Taliping)

