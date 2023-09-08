Leachon pumalag kay Garin

Inalmahan ni Department of Health (DOH) adviser Dr. Tony Leachon ang pagkuwestiyon ni Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin sa kanyang kakayahan bilang isang eksperto.

Ayon kay Leachon, dapat na ang mga tao sa gobyerno ay magpokus sa pagtugon sa “public safety and medical problems” sa halip na maliitin ang ibang opisyal.

Kinuwestiyon ni Garin ang kapasidad ni Leachon bilang DOH Special Adviser for Non-Communicable Diseases sa pagdinig ng Kamara sa 2024 national budget.

Giit ni Garin na hindi public health expert si Leachon matapos kumpirmahin sa kanya ni DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa na walang master’s o doctorate degree ang kinuhang adviser.

“I ask you to turn away from the spectacle of the political moves to discredit people doing their jobs,” ayon sa tweet ni Leachon.

Pinuna rin ni Garin ang tinatanggap ni Leachon na P100,000 kada buwan sa kanyang posisyon gayung malimit na malisyoso ang mga pahayag nito .

Kaugnay nito, sinabi ni Leachon na maaari siyang magtrabaho kahit na walang suweldo.

“I take my responsibility for my part in all of this in trying to teach and educate patients on public safety and medical problems, to heal helpless people and lead where people refuse to take on due to the fear of reprisals,” dagdag ni Leachon.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)