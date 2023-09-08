Justin Brownlee, Gilas malaki tsansa sa Asiad

MALIIT ang window ng preparasyon, pero kapado na ni coach Tim Cone ang hamon na haharapin ng Gilas Pilipinas sa 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games bago matapos ang buwan.

Haharapin ng Nationals ang Bahrain, Thailand at Jordan sa group phase sa China.

“Then crossover with Korea and Japan, then we’ll see where it goes,” ani Cone. “What are our chances? If we play the way we wanna play, there’s nobody we can’t beat.”

Lalo na raw at nasa lineup ang resident import niya sa Ginebra na si Justin Brownlee bilang naturalized player, kasama si Ange Kouame.

Nang hawakan ni Cone ang Centennial Team sa unang stint niya sa Asiad noong 1998, tinutukan nila ang China na Asian Kings na sa basketball noon.

“We forgot Korea. Korea came up with a smaller lineup and beat us,” anang winningest coach ng PBA.

Ngayon ay mas malawak na ang focus nila. Bukod sa China at Korea, may Japan pa at Mid-Eastern teams ng Lebanon, Iran at Jordan.

Bibitbitin ni Cone ang estilo niya sa Ginebra.

“Our first goal is focus on my style, our Ginebra style of ball movement. That’s gonna be very crucial for us,” lahad ng two-time grand slam champion coach.

“We are going to be defense-oriented, straight team defense. Then we’ll have our shooters. That’s why we’re looking for others as well.”

(Vladi Eduarte)