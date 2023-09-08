Anthony Davis hindi na bet maging sentro

ISA si Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis sa pinaka-produktibong player sa nagdaang NBA season.

Pero kung siya ang masusunod, ayaw na niya maglaro bilang ‘singko’ o sentro.

“Sources told ESPN that Davis made it clear to the organization he wanted to have more support at center so he wouldn’t have to play so much 5 during the regular season,” ayon sa artikulong inilabas ng NBC Sports.

Noong nagdaang season, nag-average si Davis ng 25.9 points at 12.5 rebounds kada laro bilang ‘singko’ o sentro, pero nagrereklamo na dahil masyado siyang napapagod at madalas tamaan ng injury.

Mas gusto ni Davis bumaba sa ‘4’ o power forward position para mas magaan ang kanyang trabaho.

“Davis played 100 percent of his minutes at center last season according to Basketball-Reference (Cleaning the Glass said “only” 99%),” ayon pa sa artikulo.

“This year, the Lakers added some depth at the five, signing the athletic Jaxson Hayes and the offensive-minded Christian Wood to play center this season. Those are solid players who can help keep Davis’ minutes down, maybe let him play some four, and most importantly not see a massive drop off in the games Davis does miss.”

Umabot sa Western Finals ang Lakers nang sibakin sa anim na laro ang Golden State Warriors sa second round, subalit winalis ng eventual champions Denver Nuggets ni Nikola Jokic sa conference finale.

Muling sasandalan ng Lakers si Davis katuwang ang four-time Most Valuable Player at four-time champion na si LeBron James.

(Abante Sports)