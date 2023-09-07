Tagumpay ni Obiena sa Hungary kinilala ng Kamara

PINAGTIBAY ng House of Representatives ang isang resolusyon na kumikilala sa tagumpay ng pole vaulter na si Ernest John “EJ” Uy Obiena na nagwagi ng silver medal sa 2023 World Athletics Championships na ginanap sa Budapest, Hungary noong Agosto 26.

Kinilala rin sa House Resolution 1255 na akda ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez at ilan pang lider ng Kamara, ang mga napanalunang kompetisyon ni Obiena.

“Obiena steadily ascended and reached the standard to qualify for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary by perfecting his pole vaulting skills and showing exceptional progress after finishing with a bronze medal during the previous World Athletics Championships held in Oregon, United States of America,” sabi sa resolusyon.

Si Obiena ang nag-iisang Pilipino na nakatayo sa medal podium sa 2023 World Athletics Championships, ayon sa resolusyon.

Siya rin ang isa sa tatlong miyembro ng six-meter club sa larangan ng pole vaulting at nagsisilbing inspirasyon hindi lamang ng mga kabataan kundi ng buong sports sector, saad pa sa resolusyon.

“Dominating the international competitions in the field of pole vaulting, the performance par excellence of Ernest John ‘EJ’ Uy Obiena deserves the highest commendation and distinction for the honor and glory he brought to the country,” sabi pa sa resolusyon.

Bibigyan ng Kamara ng kopya ng resolusyon si Obiena.

(Billy Begas)