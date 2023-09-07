Mga ‘alien project’ sa DPWH nabuking

SINITA ni Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman ang mga tinawag nitong “alien projects” o mga proyekto na isinisingit umano sa panukalang budget nang hindi dumadaan sa district engineering office ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Sa deliberasyon ng panukalang budget nitong Huwebes, nagpahayag ng pagkabahala si Lagman sa mga “alien project” na maaari umanong makaapekto sa limitasyong itinakda sa iba’t ibang distrito sa bansa.

“We hope that in the submission of projects for inclusion in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) the submission must be cleansed of “alien projects” which have not been validated and scrutinized by the respective district engineering offices since invariably, Mr. Chair there is a ceiling of the amount of infrastructure projects for a particular district and this ceiling is based on accepted standards,” sabi ni Lagman.

“We should make sure that the ceiling is not breach by this alien pro­jects and priority projects should not be bumped by these projects in the submission in the NEP. Can we get a comment from the secretary,” giit pa niya.

Sinabi naman ni DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan na sa preparas­yon ng budget ay tiniyak umano nila na “fully coordinated” ang mga proyekto sa mga distrito sa mga miyembro ng Kongreso.

Ipinunto naman ni Lagman na sa kabila ng ginagawang ito ng DPWH ay mayroon pa ring mga proyekto na nasasama sa NEP kahit hindi dumaan sa engineering office.

“I hope that we can be very vigilant in safeguarding the submission to the NEP,” dagdag pa ni Lagman. “In the event that these alien projects are subsequently validated and are necessary and relevant, they should be included after the submission of the NEP to Congress.”

(Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)