Garin pinatitigil P100K sahod! Leachon walang ‘K’ na health expert

Kinuwestiyon ni House Deputy Majority Leader at Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin ang kuwalipikasyon ni Dr. Tony Leachon na maging adviser ng Department of Health (DOH).

Sa deliberasyon ng budget nitong Miyerkoles ng gabi, tinanong ni Garin si Health Secretary Ted Herbosa kung si Leachon, na DOH Special Adviser for Non-Communicable Diseases, ay mayroong master’s o doctoral degree sa public health.

“No, he does not have mam,” sabi ni Herbosa.

“Therefore, he is not a public health expert like you,” hirit naman ni Garin.

Binanggit din ni Garin ang naging pahayag ni Presidential Adviser on Peace Carlito Galvez Jr. noong kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic na ang mga datos na ipinakikita ni Leachon ay “skewed” at “malicious.” Sa pagtatanong ni Garin ay sinabi ni Herbosa na si Leachon ay hindi isang vaccinology expert o forensic expert.

“Do you think it’s fair for the Department of Health to (to give) P100,000 to a person whose statements were always skewed and malicious?… I’m saying this because as a Secretary of Health, you have allies and colleagues with you whose tasks and functions will now be affected,” sabi ni Garin kay Herbosa.

“Kasi ang mangyayari nyan hindi sila nagtatrabaho kasi palagi siyang nagwi-whistle blower using skewed and malicious information,” sabi pa ng mambabatas. “Can you commit that you will not allow such a person to be paid by taxpa­yers money.”

“You can hire him as your personal consultant but you cannot give him the platform of the Department of Health because that is a lot different,” pagpapatuloy ni Garin.

Giit ni Garin, gamitin na lamang ang P100,000 buwanang sahod ni Leachon para kumuha ng apat na administrative assistant na makatutulong sa implementasyon ng medical assistance program ng DOH.

“I commit that and we will review the contract he signed with… Dr. Leachon is only six months, we will review his performance,” sagot ni Herbosa.

