Therapist ng DR tepok sa atake

NALUNGKOT ang Dominican Republic men’s basketball team matapos mamatay kahapon ang isa sa kanilang staff sa 2023 FIBA World Cup nang papauwi na ang mga ito pabalik sa kanilang bansa mula sa Pilipinas.

Nagkaroon ng heart attack ang physiotherapist ng Dominican Republic na si Bladimir Regalado.

“With deep sadness, we report the death of Bladimir Regalado, physiotherapist of our National Team, who suffered a heart attack on the flight back from the Philippines, where he accompanied our team in the Fiba World Cup 2023,” nakasaad sa Facebook page ng koponan.

Ayon sa team officials malaking kawalan sa kanila ang pagkawala ni Regalado.

“We are deeply sorry for this loss and send our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Bladimir Regalado was a fundamental pillar in the team, dedicated and passionate about his work. Peace to your soul,” kasama sa statement ng team officials.

Ang team Dominican na ibinandera si NBA star Karl Anthony Towns ang isa sa tumalo sa Gilas Pilipinas sa kanilang unang laro sa FIBA na ginanap dito sa Pilipinas.

(Elech Dawa)