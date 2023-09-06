P500K kada buwan noong pandemya! Sahod sa PhilHealth triniple ni Digong

Mayroon umanong mga opisyal ng Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) na nagtriple ang suweldo at allowances dahil sa Executive Order na inilabas ng Malacañang noong 2021.

Sa pagdinig ng pa­nukalang budget, nagtanong si Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Ray Reyes kaugnay ng 2022 report ng Commission on Audit na nagpapakita ng pagtaas sa sahod ng mga opisyal ng PhilHealth.

Sinabi ni Reyes na habang ang PhilHealth ay nakapagtala ng P151 bil­yong net income noong 2022, humingi naman ito ng P80 bilyong subsidy sa gobyerno.

“How can you explain this to the public right now, that you are actually increa­sing in money none of this is actually being disbursed para sa mandate ng PhilHealth and then it’s coming out in 2022 COA report that some of your Executives have increased or tripled your salaries and allowances. Some of them increasing up to P500,000 a month, can you please explain to the public how can you justify this?” tanong ni Reyes.

Ipinaliwanag naman ni PhilHealth spokesperson Israel Francis Pargas na ang pagtaas ng sahod ay alinsunod sa Executive Order 150 na inilabas noong 2021 sa administrasyon ni da­ting Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte upang maging pantay-pantay ang sahod ng lahat ng government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCC).

Nasurpresa naman si Reyes sa pagpapatupad ng pagtataas ng sahod sa kasagsagan ng pandemya. “Du­ring the pandemic you tripled your salaries?”

Sinabi naman ni Pargas na naging epek­tibo ang pagtataas noong 2022.

“Still but you guys had the guts to actually during the middle of a pandemic actually put out an EO to triple your salaries,” sabi ni Reyes.

Ipinunto naman ni Pargas na ang EO ay hindi gawa ng PhilHealth kundi ng Malacañang.

“EO not coming from PhilHealth but was coming from Malacañang as part of, again, standardi­zing the salaries of all the GOCCs. It’s not only for PhilHealth but all the GOCCs,” paliwanag ni Pargas. (Billy Begas)