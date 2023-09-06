Meg Ryan, David Duchovny may rom-com movie

After 14 years, nagbabalik ang America’s Sweetheart na si Meg Ryan sa paggawa ng romantic-comedy movie.

Sumikat si Meg dahil sa mga rom-com classic na ‘When Harry Met Sally’, ‘Sleepless In Seattle’, and ‘You’ve Got Mail’. Ngayon ay siya rin ang writer-director ng comeback rom-com niya na ‘What Happens Later’ kunsaan kasama niya si David Duchovny.

Tungkol ito sa lost love at second chances. Gaganap si Meg bilang si Willa na biglang na-stranded sa isang regional airport kasama ang ex-lover na si Billy.

“Sometimes there’s a question of: Will they be together? Will they not be together? For that reason, ‘What Happens Later’ sort of evolves the rom-com genre just a little bit. It’s also about old people, and it’s still romantic and sexy,” sey ni Meg.

First time na makatrabaho ni Meg si David na sumikat dahil sa sci-fi series na ‘The X-Files’. Sa Zoom daw sila unang nag-meet bago sila nag-shoot ng movie.

Sey ni David, “‘What Happens Later’ is a really a good movie. I mean, it’s just me and Meg, the whole damn movie, and it’s just a kind of throwback sweet film.” (Ruel Mendoza)