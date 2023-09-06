Marcos: Kapayapaan sa South China Sea, malayo pa

Sinabi ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa mga lider ng ASEAN na ang pangarap na maging “area of peace and stability” ang South China Sea ay malayo pang makamit dahil sa hindi nareresolbang territorial dispute.

“Our vision for the South China Sea, is a sea of peace, stability, and prosperity. Today, sadly, this remains a distant reality,” wika ni Marcos sa 43rd ASEAN Summit Retreat Session sa Indonesia.

Pinuna rin ng pangulo ang maling naratibo na ang tensyon sa rehiyon ay kompetisyon lamang sa pagitan ng dalawang makapangyarihang bansa.

Hindi binanggit ni Marcos ang dalawang bansa pero halatang tinutukoy niya ang US at China.

“History will ultimately judge whether the supremacy of the rule of law will prevail, ushering in an era where all nations truly stand as equals, independent and unswayed by any single, outside power,” saad ni Marcos.

“The challenge for us remains: we must never allow the international peaceful order to be subjected to the forces of might, applied for a hegemonic ambition. The future of peace rests now on how we, together, face this challenge to that peace,” dugtong pa niya.