Kai Sotto optimistiko Gilas mas babagsik

TODO-PASALAMAT si Kai Sotto sa suporta ng fans at mga kababayan sa Gilas Pilipinas sa FIBA World Cup.

Kahit napagtatalo, at kahit may pasulpot-sulpot na negatibong komento, laban lang ang Nationals.

“From dreams, to reality! People who never wore this Pilipinas jersey will never understand the difficulties, pressure, and the sacrifices we made,” ani Kai.

Tinapos ng Pilipinas ang kampanya 1-4, sa unang dalawang laro ay hindi magamit ni coach Chot Reyes si Sotto.

Sa 96-75 win kontra China sa final game, nagsumite ang 7-foot-3 center ng 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist sa 19 minutes.

“Thank you, Pilipinas! Your support was truly felt and it gave us more strength during the (World Cup),” dagdag ng 21-year-old big man.

Sina Sotto, AJ Edu at veteran June Mar Fajardo ang nagsalitan sa gitna. Babalik pa si Kai.

“Little Kai thought this (World Cup) would be the peak basketball that I would play in, but now after all of it, I’m confident and excited to say there’s still way more to it along the way,” aniya. “I hate talking about the future but this time I’m looking forward to it, Pilipinas is only gonna get better.”

Hindi pa sa Hangzhou Asian Games bago matapos ang buwan, dahil babalik siya sa Hiroshima Dragonflies, ang team niya sa Japan B.League. (Vladi Eduarte)