Hontiveros kay Diokno: Busisiin ang CIF

Tungkuling umano ng gobyerno ng bigyan ng dagdag na suporta at ayuda ang mga mag-aaral na makumpleto at makapagtapos ng kanilang pag-aaral.

Ito ang sinabi ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros kasunod ng panukala ni Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno na magkaroon ng national o screening test para sa pagkakaloob ng libreng tuition fee sa kolehiyo.

“Providing free tuition is the first step, and the government should do more to ensure their day-to-day expenses are met,” diin ni Hontiveros.

Giit pa ng senador, dapat aniyang busisiin na lang ni Diokno ang mga pondong nailagak sa mga ahensyang hindi naman dapat, gaya ng confidential funds kaysa pag-initan ang batas sa libreng tuition sa kolehiyo.

“Being selective in the implementation of universal access to quality tertiary education won’t address the perennial issue of dropout rates unless our economic managers, like Sec. Diokno, address rising costs of education-related day-to-day expenses — mula sa pamasahe, pagkain/pambaon, at iba pa — and providing families jobs and livelihood to prevent students from dropping out of school,” ani Hontiveros. (Dindo Matining)