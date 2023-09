Gretchen galanteng ate! Claudine niregaluhan ng iPad nang magkasakit

IBINIDA ni Claudine Barretto ang pagiging galante ng kanyang big sister na si Gretchen Barretto.

Ani Claudine sa Instagram, nagkasakit siya at hindi siya mabibisita ni Gretchen dahil “nakakahawa” ang karamdaman

niya.

Bilang pambawi, sinorpresa na lamang siya ng kanyang ate ng bagong iPad! “Shout out to my Ate Gretchen for my new Ipad & keyboard and pen,” say ni Claudine.

“Im soo spoiled. She can’t take care or visit me coz im nakakahawa so she surprised me with these instead. I’m not used to being showered with gifts, it’s always me giving gifts, except my Ate Gretchen.

When she finds out i need something or my cell phone or ipad is not updated, she always sends me gifts without me saying.

Thank u so much to my Ate. You’re the sweetest. please pray for my speedy recovery,” dagdag pa niya.

Napa-sanaol na lamang ang ilang follower kay Claudine.

“Aww, you have the most wonderful sister.”

“Gretchen is the best and very generous. I really miss her.” (Issa Santiago)