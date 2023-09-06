GAB, DOLE nagtambalan para sa mga pro athlete

NAGTAMBALAN ang Games and Amusements Board (GAB) at ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) sa pagtuturo sa mga propesyunal na atleta sa pag-iingat ng kanilang mga kinikita para sa kanilang kinabukasan.

Magkakasamang dumalo sa isinagawang pagpupulong kamakailan sina Atty. Richard S. Clarin (GAB chairman), DOLE Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma, DOLE Undersecretary Atty. Benjo Santos Benavidez, GAB Chief of Staff Atty. Regino Mallari,Jr., at GAB Chief Relations Officer Mark Fabie.

Nakasentro sa adbokasiya ng GAB na

“3xPRO” na promotion, professionalization at protection ng mga professional athlete, kinilala ni GAB Chairman Clarin ang suporta ng DOLE para siguruhin ang karapatan at palakasin ang well-being ng mga licensed athlete na nagtatrabaho sa mga pribadong sektor.

Ang kolaborasyon ay magbubukas din sa mga DOLE program mula sa mga livelihood initiative hanggang sa suporta sa oras na magretiro na ang mga propesyunal na atleta.

Ibinigay ni DOLE Secretary Laguesma ang kanyang commitment na suportahan ang mga professional athlete at sa iba pang GAB licensees.

“At the heart of this initiative are not just the professional athletes themselves but also their families. This includes all relevant DOLE programs, encompassing essential components like livelihood training, skill enhancement, provisioning of tool kits, and facilitating educational opportunities for immediate family members of our professional athletes,” ayon sa Facebook post ng GAB.

“The partnership between GAB and DOLE marks a significant leap forward in securing the future of our professional athletes and ensuring their holistic well-being. Let’s stand united in celebrating this milestone for Philippine sports!” (Abante Sports)