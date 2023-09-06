Andrea humagulgol sa simbahan

Grabe ang iyak ni Andrea Brillantes sa simbahan, ha! Ang rason?

Nalaman kasi ni Andrea na ang serye niya ay number one sa iWantTFC, ha!

“I wanted to pray and thank God first before thanking all of you. Thank you, Lord for this blessing! God is good all the time.

“I cried so much in church earlier, huhu.

“And of course, thank you to everyone who watched and supported both of my shows.

“I hope you didn’t just watch but also learned a lot, especially with ‘Senior High’. It’s not only for entertainment but also for raising awareness.

“Thank you again. I am beyond grateful.

“I promise to always try to give my best every time. I will strive to improve even more,” sabi ni Andrea.

Well, bongga nga naman kasi, na matapos ang magulo, masalimuot na karanasan niya sa naging relasyon nila ni Ricci Rivero, heto nga at umaani naman siya ng tagumpay, ha!

Hindi nga nasira si Andrea ng chika ni Ricci na kesyo nag-live in sila noon, at kung ano-ano pa. Dedma rin ang mga fan ni Andrea sa chika na kesyo may mga nakakalat din siyang mga gamit sa condo noon.

Aba, super busy nga si Andrea ngayon. At super puri sa kanya ang mga netizen dahil sa husay niyang umarte sa ‘Senior High’, na dalawa nga ang karakter niya. (Dondon Sermino)