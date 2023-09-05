Pinoy NM Christian Olaybal kampeon sa Malaysia chess

TUMULAK ng dalawang sunod na panalo si Pinoy National Master Christian Marcelo Olaybal upang maghari sa challenger division ng 16th IGB Malaysian Chess Challenge na nagtapos nitong Lunes ng gabi.

Pinisak ni Far Eastern University standout Olaybal ang dalawang Indonesian chesser na sina Al Mubarok Jalaludin at Simanjuntak Morado sa eighth at ninth round, ayon sa pagkakasunod, para ilista ang walong puntos.

Nakumpleto naman mga pambato ng FEU ang 1-2-3 finish matapos manalo rin via tiebreak points sina Frank Loyd Andes at Ruelle Canino na may tig-7.5 puntos.

Sa katunayan apat na Pinoy woodpusher ang tumapos ng 7.5 puntos, ang iba pa ay sina Cedric Kahlel Abris at Mark James Marcellana na lumanding sa fourth at fifth, ayon sa pagkakasunod.

Nagpapasalamat naman si GM Jayson Gonzales kay FEU athletic director Mark Molina, FEU-Diliman executive director Dr. Armi Cunanan-Yabut, FEU chair Aurelio “Gigi” Montinola at president Juan Miguel Montinola.

“One of the most remarkable aspects of FEU’s chess program is its commitment to nurturing young talents, fostering a lifelong love for the game and instilling values such as discipline, strategic thinking, and sportsmanship,” saad ni Gonzales.

“Their success in Malaysia is not an isolated incident but the result of years of training, unwavering support, and a culture of excellence. “

(Elech Dawa)