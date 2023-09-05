Pagtalakay sa budget ng pangulo tinapos agad

Agad na tinapos ng House Committee on Appropriations ang pagtalakay sa panukalang budget ng Office of the President (OP) para sa susunod na taon.

Sa deliberasyon nitong Martes, sinabi ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin na kailangan ng OP ang panukalang P10.7 bilyong budget upang magampanan ang mandato nito.

Sinabi ni Bersamin na ang hinihinging budget ay “1/9th of 1%” ng panukalang P5.768 trilyong budget para sa susunod na taon.

“Nevertheless, we believe that the amount proposed will be enough for the presidency to meet the demands of being the head of state, the head of the government, the chief executive and the commander in chief,” dagdag pa ni Bersamin.

Matapos ang presentasyon ni Bersamin, naghain ng mosyon si Abra Rep. Ching Bernos upang tapusin na ang pagdinig pero tinutulan ito ni ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro kaya nakapagbigay ito ng maikling manipestasyon gayundin ang kanyang mga kasama sa Ma­kabayan bloc. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)