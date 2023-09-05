DOTr bokya sa PUV modernization program

Walang inilaang pondo para sa Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) sa ilalim ng 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

Sa deliberasyon ng Hou se Committee on Appropriations sa panukalang budget para sa 2024, nagtanong si COOP NATCCO Rep. Felimon Espares kaugnay ng PUVMP.

Sinabi ni Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz na patuloy ang isinasagawang pagsasama-sama ng mga driver at operator upang makabuo ng kooperatiba o korporasyon.

Sinabi ni Guadiz na 64.5% o 114, 979 PUV at Utility Vehicle Express (UVE) na ang nakapag-consolidate.

Nang tanungin ni Espares kung magkano ang budget para sa PUVMP sa susunod na taon, sinabi ni Guadiz na walang pondo para rito sa ilalim ng 2024 NEP.

“Meaning, there is no single centavo budget for the PUV MP where in fact 60 plus percent palang ang nag-consolidate… so with that is the agency has no things or funds needed anymore to continue the program, to finish or implement the program?” tanong ni Espares. (Billy Begas)