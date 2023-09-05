Christian Standhardinger todo-paliwanag sa inabot na kalawang ni Scottie Thompson

SINUPORTAHAN ni Christian Standhardinger ang Ginebra teammate na si Scottie Thompson sa mga pambabatikos na inabot ng huli pagkatapos ng kampanya para sa Gilas Pilipinas sa FIBA World Cup 2023.

Nawala sa limang laro si Iskati, hinahanap ng mga miron ang kalibre ng PBA MVP.

Sa kanyang Instagram, apat na punto ang inilutang ni C-Stan.

“(Scottie Thompson) left his newborn baby and fly out to Europe to practice twice a day, always available to play for the country with no incentives added, injured his hand in Gilas practice, rushed back to play in the World Cup risking his health,” anang big man na kailan lang ay nag-retire din sa Gilas.

Sa training camp sa Europe, nagka-injury sa shooting hand si Thompson. Nakabalik siya at nasama sa final 12, pero anemic ang ipinakita.

Sa limang laro, scoreless sa tatlo at nag-average lang si Iskati ng 1.8 points, 2 rebounds, 1.6 assists at 2.2 turnovers.

Hinahanap ng mga tao si Thompson dahil MVP nga siya.

Nadiyeta ang mga miron sa kanyang walang takot at Never Say Die na laro sa PBA.

Dahil sa Pilipinas, hindi pwedeng gawing dahilan ang injury. Kung injured, out.

“(Thompson) didn’t fill out the stat sheets as expected but anybody knows he brings more to the table than only stats, still criticized. Let’s celebrate our athletes instead of tearing them down,” dagdag ng Fil-German.

(Vladi Eduarte)