Britney Spears nagpa-tattoo ng ahas matapos makipaghiwalay sa mister

Ilang linggo pagkatapos na makipaghiwalay sa kanyang mister na si Sam Asghari, pinakita ni Britney Spears ang kanyang bagong tattoo sa kanyang likuran na isang ahas.

Sa kanyang Instagram, pinost ng former Teen Pop Queen ang video ng kanyang bagong snake tattoo.

“My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited!” sey pa ni Britney sa video.

Naging open naman ang 41-year old singer na nagkaroon sila ng maraming problema ni Sam kaya nauwi sa hiwalayan ang anim na taong pagsasama nila.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!! But that’s when I needed family the most!!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally… not under conditions!!!!” caption ni Britney sa post niya sa IG.

Naka-file na ang divorce papers nila noong August 16 at ang nilagay na dahilan ni Sam sa pakikipaghiwalay kay Britney ay ‘irreconcilable differences’. (Ruel Mendoza)