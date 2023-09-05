Bersamin pumiyok sa P125M spy fund ni Sara

Ipinagtanggol ng Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) ang naging hakbang ng Office of President hinggil sa paglipat ng pondo sa Office of the Vice President (OVP) noong 2022.

Sa isang statement, kinumpirma ng OES na inaprubahan ng tanggapan ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang paglalabas ng P221.424 milyon sa OVP dahil sa request ng huli noong 2022.

Ayon sa OES, may kapangyarihan ang presidente na aprubahan ang pag-release ng pondo alinsunod sa Special Provision No. 1 sa ilalim ng Fiscal Year 2022 Contingent Fund.

“The President is authorized to approve releases to cover fundin­g requirements of new or urgent activities of NGAs, among others­, that need to be implemented during the year,” ayon sa OES.

“VP Sara, who was newly elected then, needed funds for her new programs for the remaining period of 2022. The President supported this initiative and released the funds, with the favorable re­commendation of DBM,” dagdag pa ng opisinang pinamumunuan ni dating Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin.

Ang kabuuang pondong binigay ng OP sa OVP ay P96.424 milyon para sa Financial Assistance/Subsidy at P125 milyon na Confidential Funds.

Noong Lunes, sa hearing ng Senate committee on finance, nginuso ni Duterte ang OP na siyang nag-apruba umano sa kanilang request noong 2022.