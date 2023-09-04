Vice Ganda bulilyaso sa ‘ASAP Natin ‘To in Milan’!

May official statement na inilabas ang ABS-CBN kaugnay ng partisispasyon ni Vice Ganda sa ‘ASAP Natin ‘To in Milan’ on September 10.

Nabulilyaso nga ang dapat sana ay partisipasyon ng Unkabogable Star sa show na ‘yon.

Sabi sa statement, “‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ regrets to announce that the Unkabogable Phenomenal Box Office Superstar Vice Ganda will not be able to participate in ‘ASAP Natin ‘To in Milan” on September 10 because he will not be able to leave ‘It’s Showtime’ and ‘Everybody, Sing!’ at this time.

“Vice Ganda and the ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ team thank everyone for your continuous support and kind understanding.

“’ASAP Natin ‘To in Milan’, which boasts of a cast of almost 40 powerhouse Filipino and local acts in Italy, still promises to deliver a gigantic, one-of-a-kind spectacle for all its fans in Milan.”

Ang mga fan naman ni Vice around Europe na dadayo sa Milan on September 10 para sa ‘ASAP Natin ‘To in Milan’ ay sobrang nalungkot sa announcement na ito ng ABS-CBN.

Well… (Jun Lalin)