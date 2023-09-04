WebClick Tracer

Serye ni Andrea tumabo ng 56.3M sa TikTok

Tumatabo ng online views at positibong reaksyon sa TikTok ang bagong teleserye ng ABS-CBN na ‘Senior High’ na bida si Andrea Brillantes.

Sa opisyal na account ng ABS-CBN sa TikTok, may 56.3 milyong kabuuang views na ang mga video ng mga eksena sa serye nila.

Pinuri rin ng sikat na movie and series reviewer sa TikTok na si Novy Recate ang kuwento ng serye.

“Shows like these can echo universal emotions, universal struggles, that these senior high students could relate to. And I think with this promising and stellar cast, we can expect good, if not, great things from ‘Senior High’.”

Nag-agree rin ang mga netizen sa mga sentimento ni Novy at positibo rin ang kanilang reaksyon sa bagong serye.

“Ang ganda, men! Pilot episode pa lang kaabang-abang na. Worth it din naman pinalit sa ‘Dirty Linen’. Basta gawang Dreamscape, malupet,” sabi ni TikTok user @maykel8888.

Siyempre, bilib ang viewers sa aktingan ni Andrea at ibang cast.

“Andrea is indeed great and amazing actress. This drama has made me fall more deeply for her,” komento ni Mirah.

“Grabe ang mata at facial expressions ni Baron! Nangungusap!!!” sey ni @iamwimbledon. (Dondon Sermino)

