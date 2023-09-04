Romualdez kinamada P2B ayuda sa mga rice retailer na sapol ng price ceiling 

Inatasan ni Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez ang Appropriations Committee ng House of Representatives na gumawa ng paraan para makahanap ng P2 bilyong pondo para ilaan sa pagbibigay ng tulong sa mga rice retailers na maaapektuhan ng price ceiling sa bigas na itinakda ng Malakanyang nitong Biyernes.

Sinabi ni Romualdez na partikular niyang inatasan si Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, chairman ng Appropriations Committee ng House Of Representatives na makipag-ugnayan sa

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) para maglaan ng P2 bilyon sa mga rice retailers.

“We want to ensure that we can provide assistance to rice retailers who may be affected by this rice ceiling, which they need to comply with because it is an order from our president to protect consumers,” ani Romualdez.

Ayon naman kay Cong. Co, agad siyang nakipag-ugnayan sa DBM sa pamumuno ni Sec. Amenah Pangandaman para agad mahanapan ng alokasyon ang naturang pondo.

“We will immediately work with the DBM for the immediate release of the P2 billion funds for our rice retailers,” ani Rep. Co.

Ipinaliwanag ni Romualdez na ang naturang inisyatiba ay bilang patunay na ang Kongreso ay seryoso na masiguro na maayos at masigla ang food supply sa bansa.

Kamakailan laman ay inanunsyo ni Romualdez na makikipagpulong siya sam ga lider ng mga rice retailer sa buong bansa para pakinggan ang kanilang mga hinaing ukol sa itinakdang price ceiling ni President Ferdinan “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Ani Romualdez, “The government is not insensitive, so we want to listen to their concerns, and we will try to find a solution to address their fears of incurring losses.”

Ipinag-utos ni Pres. Marcos ang price ceiling na P41.00 per kilo para sa regular milled rice at P45.00 para naman sa well-milled rice sa ilalim ng Executive Order 39.

“It’s not far-fetched to see something like what the onion cartels did, raising onion prices to P800.00 per kilo,” dagdag ni Romualdez.

Inirereklamo naman ng ilang retailers na nabili na nila ang kanilang mga bigas sa halagang P50, 00 per kilo kaya imposible silang makasunod sa naturang price ceiling.