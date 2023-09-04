Realignment inaprub ni BBM! Sara dinikdik sa P125M spy fund

Ginisa ng mga senador si Vice Pre­sident Sara Duterte tungkol sa P125 milyong confidential fund na ginastos umano ng kanyang tanggapan sa loob lamang ng 19 araw noong 2002 at walang pahintulot ng Kongreso.

Sa kanyang pagharap sa Senat­e committee on finance upang ipagtanggol ang panukalang P2.3 bil­yong budget ng Office of the Vice President (OVP) sa 2024 kasama ang P500 milyong confidential and intelligence fund, kinumpirma ni Duterte na nag-request siya ng P125 milyong confidential fund para sa kanyang tanggapan noong 2022 at aprubado ito ng tanggapan ni Pa­ngulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Ang nasabing halaga ay bahagi umano ng P221.4 milyong pondong inilipat sa Office of the President (OP) ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) noong Disyembre 2022.

“The amount is correct and that is correct,” tugon ni Duterte matapos tanungin ni Senate Minority Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel sa pagdinig ng Senate Finance Committee sa panukalang P2.3 bilyong pondo ng OVP sa 2024 kasama na ang P500 mil­yong confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs).

“We requested confidential funds to the Office of the President as early as August 2022 and we’re only grante­d the confidential funds on December 2022,” paliwanag niya.

Subalit punto ni Pimentel, hindi makita sa 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA) ang budget OVP sa confidential fund.

“It’s not even mentioned in the line budgeting for the OVP and yet at year’s end calendar 2022, we will now have an entry P125 million charged to a line which did not exist at the very beginning. So how do we justify or reason out this situation,” sambit pa niya.

Sabi naman ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros, kailangang may managot sa paglilipat ng nasabing pondo dahil labag ito sa Konstitusyon.

“A reminder to everyone: “Confidential funds” are not cheat codes which can be used to blatantly violate existing laws and regulations” babala pa niya.

Nauna nang kinuwestiyon ni ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro ang P125 milyong confidential fund ng OVP na ginastos lang umano sa loob ng 19 araw noong Disyembre 2022. (Dindo Matining)