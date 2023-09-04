Raven Faith Alcoseba patok sa Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint

Marami ang susubok, binubuo ng mga seasoned triathlon campaigner na atat sa bagong hamon at beginner na gustong sumawsaw sa endurance racing sa tinatayang dikdikang karera para sa mga karangalan pag-arangkada ng Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint sa Sept. 10 sa Zamboanga del Norte.

Kilala ring S2 ang short-distance triathlon series na paglalabanan sa 750-m swim sa open water, 20km bike, 5km run race, ang sub-category ng centerpiece 5150 Dapitan, na una sa Shrine City ng bansa tampok ang international cast.

Ang dating winner at 2022 Vietnam SEA Games triathlon bronze medalist na si Raven Faith Alcoseba ang patok sa women’s division. Karibal niya sina Nicole Del Rosario, Karen Manayon, Sophia Belican, Julie Mae Jaylo, Sherr Elbreth Daniot at iba pa.

Samantalang magkakatunggali sa men’s side ng kaganapang mga hatid ng Lungsod ng Dapitan, GfG, Active, Rudy Project, Santé, Manila Bulletin at Tempo, sina Enrico Burgos, Renz Corbin, Kian Manabat, Matthew Hermosa, Fidel Redillas, Mohammad Sumagayan at iba pa.

“Whether you’re a seasoned triathlete or a beginner, the Sunrise Sprint is the perfect opportunity to test one’s limits, push oneself to new heights and create lasting memories,” bulalas Lunes ni Go for Gold PH founder Jeremy Randell Go. “The event is designed to showcase the participants’ skills while embracing the joy of triathlon racing.”

May labanan din sa iba’t ibang age-group category rito na lalahukan ng mga nangungunang triathlon club sa bansa na kinabibilangan ng Trinics, Amai Manabilang Triathlon, Go for Gold PH, The NextStep Tri, Blackshirts Multisport, Trimac at iba pa.

Lalargahan ang S2 sa alas-8:00 ng umaga sa men’s side at 8:05 a.m. sa women’s sa Sta. Cruz beach, malapit sa Punto Del Desembarco De Rizal sa Dapitan na bawat kalahok ay dapat tapusin ang 750m swim sa 30 minutes.

Ang bike cut off time ay dalawang oras at sa run ay tatlong oras.

“Sunrise Sprint is a great opportunity to welcome new and upcoming triathletes, showcasing the growth of the sport,” sey naman ni The IRONMAN Group at Sunrise Events, Inc. General Manager Princess Galura.

Sa mga detalya pa, mag-lon sa www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines-register.

Samantala, ang athletes race briefing Lunes ang nagpasimula sa isang linggong paghahanda sa event na bubuksan sa Noli 3K Fun Run sa Sept. 9. (Abante TONITE Sports)