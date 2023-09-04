Piolo tumulong sa prenup shoot ni Benjamin

Hot and sexy ang theme ng prenuptial shoot ng engaged couple na sina Benjamin Alves at Chelsea Robato.

Sa Isla Amara Boutique Resort sa El Nido, Palawan ang location ng prenup shoot nila. Ilang buwan na lang kasi ay magaganap na ang wedding nila sa January 2024. Ito rin ang month ng 5th anniversary nila.

“I wanna invite as many people as I can, big or small. Our only concern is everyone that attends, we know so ‘yun lang ‘yon. So, whatever that number is, hopefully it’s a low number, but as long as we know that, then we’re okay,” sey ni Benjamin na umamin na nao-overwhelm na rin sa gastos ng wedding nila ni Chelsea.

Pero malaki raw ang pasasalamat ni Benjamin sa kanyang Tito Piolo Pascual sa tulong nito sa kanya. Si Piolo nga raw ang nag-recommend ng venue para sa prenup shoot nila ni Chelsea.

“Couldn’t have stayed at a better place than @islaamaraboutiqueresort for our prenup shoot! Our whole team felt right at home from the modern accommodation, to the warm hospitality of their staff. Plus it’s only 5 minutes away from Lio Airport! Thank you Isla Amara! We can’t wait to come back. Special thank you to @piolo_pascual and @lime_888 for taking us in. Also to Dean Russell for handling all our inquiries,” caption pa ni Benjamin sa Instagram post nito.

Kahit raw nakaramdam na ng stress si Benjamin sa wedding preparations, makita lang daw niya na happy si Chelsea sa magiging na wedding nila ay nawawala na agad ang pagod niya.

“Chelsea and me both know it’s a journey to get to there. Ako naman, my only objective is one, to make sure that she’s happy, and it’s her day,” sey pa ng aktor.

Kaya huling teleserye raw muna ni Benjamin ang ‘Magandang Dilag’ dahil naka-focus na siya sa wedding preparation with Chelsea. (Ruel Mendoza)