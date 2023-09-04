MTRCB sinuspinde ‘It’s Showtime’ ng 12 araw

Naglabas na ng official announcement ngayong araw na ito (September 4) ang MTRCB (The Movie and Televison Review and Classification Board) kaugnay ng desisyon nilang suspendihin ng 12 days ang ‘It’s Showtime’ noontime show ng ABS-CBN.

“The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) issued today, 04 September 2023, its decision to suspend the live noontime program “It’s Showtime!” for twelve (12) airing days.

“Viewers have lodged multiple complaints before the MTRCB concerning the show’s 25 July 2023 episode wherein the program’s hosts allegedly acted in an indecent manner during one of its segments, ‘Isip Bata’. The said case was referred to the MTRCB’s Hearing and Adjudication Committee which heard the case and required the respondents to submit their position papers, following a procedural process.

“In accordance with the Presidential Decree (P.D.) No. 1986 (MTRCB Charter), the respondents may file one Motion for Reconsideration (MR) within fifteen (15) days after receipt of the decision. Should the Board’s Decision be adverse to the respondent’s MR, they may appeal to the Office of the President within fifteen (15) days from the receipt of the decision on the MR.

“This is not the first time that a preventive suspension order was imposed on ‘It’s Showtime’. In 2010, the MTRCB imposed a 20-day preventive suspension on ABS-CBN’s daily variety program then called “Showtime.” In 2023 alone, the MTRCB has received multiple complaints which the Board has given due course.

“Most recently, the Board issued two (2) additional warnings to the noontime show concerning the following cases: Case no. 1: Inappropriate utterance of the word ‘G Spot’ by hosts Jhong Hilario and Vice Ganda, during the 24 January 2023 episode of ‘It’s Showtime!’ in violation of Section 2 (B), Chapter IV of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Presidential Decree (P.D.) No. 1986.

“Decision: The Board found the Respondents (ABS-CBN Corporation Broadcasting Network [ABS-CBN], ZOE Broadcasting Network, Inc. [ZBNI] and TV 5 Network, Inc.) remiss in the performance of their respective functions and duties required under the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of P.D. No. 1986, specifically Section 2 (B) Chapter IV thereof, and are admonished to refrain from making any utterances of similar nature for the same will be dealt more severely.

“Case no. 2: Inappropriate utterance of the word ‘Tinggil’ by host Vhong Navarro, during the 03 June 2023 episode of ‘It’s Showtime!’ in violation of Section 2 (B), Chapter IV of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of P.D. No. 1986.

“Decision: Derelict in the performance of their respective functions and duties under the IRR of P.D. No. 1986, Respondents (ABS-CBN and ZBNI) were sternly warned by the Board that a similar utterance will be dealt with more severely.

“At present, the noontime show has duly submitted their MRs for the above-mentioned cases which are currently pending with the MTRCB’s Adjudication Committee.

“Prior Warnings”

“It may also be recalled that the noontime show received prior warnings from the Board in relation to the utterance of the word ‘Pek Pek Shorts’ in the 09 January 2023 episode of the show and the indecent attire and performance of Kim Duenas in the ‘Girl on Fire’ segment aired on 14 February 2023, in both cases, the Respondents were admonished that similar violations shall be dealt with more severely.

“Dismissed Complaints due to lack of Merit”

“Apart from these, the MTRCB has received multiple complaints regarding the noontime show, which the Board dismissed in the spirit of fairness and equity, such as (1) Complaints regarding the ‘Rampanalo’ segment money game where hosts were paired together to catch play money using their lips; (2) Complaints regarding the allegedly suggestive ‘macho’ dancing in one of the show’s segments; (3) Complaints regarding the wardrobe malfunctions or ‘nip slips’ of one of the performers, to which MTRCB issued a memorandum urging stakeholders to exercise prudence in securing their talents’ clothing during performances; and (4) Complaints of alleged inappropriate wearing of the Barong Tagalog of one of the Hosts, to name a few.

“The MTRCB only adjudicates cases which, to the Board’s judgment, have basis in law and its mandate, P.D. No. 1986.”

Samantala, nag-Viber message ang Abante sa head ng Corporate Communications ng ABS-CBN na si Mr.

Kane Errol Choa kung may official statement na ba sila sa suspensyon ng MTRCB sa kanilang noontime show, pero as of this writing ay wala pa raw.

Malungkot naman ang Madlang Pipol (fans ng ‘It’s Showtime’) sa suspensyon ng MTRCB sa kanilang paboritong noontime show. (Jun Lalin)