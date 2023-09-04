WebClick Tracer

ENTERTAINMENT

Beyoncé honorary mayor ng Santa Clara

Ginawaran si
bilang honorary mayor ng Santa Clara, California noong maganap ang ‘Renaissance Tour’ sa Levi’s Stadium sa naturang siyudad.

“The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé’s visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium. Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement. She has had a tremendous cultural impact as one of the most influential pop culture figures,” ayon pa sa Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton noong binigay nila ang key to the city kay Beyoncé.

Hindi naman daw ito ang unang beses na ginawang honorary mayor ang isang celebrity ang city of Santa Clara. Noong i-stage ang ‘The Eras Tour’ noong nakaraang July, binigyan din ng key to the city si Taylor Swift at tinawag ang city na ‘Swiftie Clara’ for two days.

Nagkaroon naman ng ‘Beyoncé Day’ sa cities of Atlanta at Minneapolis kung saan nagtanghal ang Grammy Award-winning singer.

Sa pag-turn 42 ni Queen Bey ngayong September 4, ni-request nito on Instagram na magsuot ng ‘something sparkly’ ang kanyang fans sa gabi ng kanyang tour.

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!” caption pa ni Beyonce. (Ruel Mendoza)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Popular sa Politiko

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante