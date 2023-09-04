Beyoncé honorary mayor ng Santa Clara

Ginawaran si

bilang honorary mayor ng Santa Clara, California noong maganap ang ‘Renaissance Tour’ sa Levi’s Stadium sa naturang siyudad.

“The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé’s visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium. Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement. She has had a tremendous cultural impact as one of the most influential pop culture figures,” ayon pa sa Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton noong binigay nila ang key to the city kay Beyoncé.

Hindi naman daw ito ang unang beses na ginawang honorary mayor ang isang celebrity ang city of Santa Clara. Noong i-stage ang ‘The Eras Tour’ noong nakaraang July, binigyan din ng key to the city si Taylor Swift at tinawag ang city na ‘Swiftie Clara’ for two days.

Nagkaroon naman ng ‘Beyoncé Day’ sa cities of Atlanta at Minneapolis kung saan nagtanghal ang Grammy Award-winning singer.

Sa pag-turn 42 ni Queen Bey ngayong September 4, ni-request nito on Instagram na magsuot ng ‘something sparkly’ ang kanyang fans sa gabi ng kanyang tour.

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!” caption pa ni Beyonce. (Ruel Mendoza)