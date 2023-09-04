ARTA iniiwasan ng mga negosyante

Nanindigan ang Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) na hindi dapat matakot ang mga negosyante kung kailangan nila ng tulong hinggil sa ilang regulatory requirement ng gobyerno.

Tinukoy ni ARTA Director Ernesto Perez ang kaso ng Texas Instruments na kanilang inalalayan sa tulong ng isang regulator.

“One big investor has come to us because they have this problem with a particular government agency which issued a regulation that cannot be complied with because the technology is not available in the country,” wika ni Perez.

“So, what happened, after ARTA conducted successive consultation meetings, that government agency decided to suspend the implementation and even relaxed the implementation and that company is very grateful,” diin pa niya.

“We can allay the fears of these investors. What we’re doing is we can handhold with them, they can pinpoint to us that particular (local government unit) or agency wherein they’re having difficulty and ARTA will be there ready to go hand-in-hand with them,” dugtong pa ng ARTA chief.

Kinontra rin ni Perez ang obserbasyon ng Commission on Audit na mabagal silang kumilos dahil ang katotohanan ay 99% ang kanilang resolution rate.