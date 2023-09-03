Sey mo KC? Sharon madamdamin, puno ng pagmamahal birthday message kay Miel

Matapos mag-emote sa pag-alis ni Frankie Pangilinan, na bumalik sa Amerika para mag-aral, kay Miel naman nakaramdam ng magkahalong saya, lungkot ang Megastar na si Sharon Cuneta.

“My Dearest Miel, It seems like it was just yesterday when you would yell ‘Dodo!’ In place of ‘Mama’ because I was your 24/7 milk machine; when Eduard was giving me a massage & because of the satisfied sounds I was making which probably sounded to you like he was hurting me, you said to him, ‘You know I love my Mama very much…please Don’t kill my mama…’

“Oh my bunso baby girl – I miss you being super-glued to any of my limbs all the time! But I am so very proud of the young lady you have become.

“Thank you for introducing me to K-Pop therefore adding immensely to my happiness – and for a million other things – like hugging and kissing me just when I need them, barging into my room when a new NCT (any unit) music video or live or special comes out – now we even have RIIZE!

“For being so happy when I surprise you with any little NCT gift I find, for your laughter and your special shared language with your Ate Kaks that only she can translate to us, for your lambing, your unquestionable love and devotion.

“Thank you for being super protective of me and all of us in our little family/world, for singing AT Ate (hahahahahaha!) for our entertainment – for all the joy you bring.

“Thank you for being you. For our kwentos, our tawanan sessions, Kapampangan words! My baby, I cannot imagine how I will feel when it’s your turn to leave for school…

“Thank you for taking this gap year – giving us more time with you at this age.

“Thank you for working so hard in high school and getting into your dream college! You have no idea how much your every achievement means to me, just like how much your happiness means to me.

“I love you with all my heart, my buddy. My Bunny. My ‘mini-me.’ My twin. My girl.

“Thank you for being a good daughter. May God bless you with all of your heart’s desires and keep you safe always, my sunshine!

“I will be here for you forever, even if you don’t ever yell ‘Dodo’ again. Happy 19th birthday!!! Always, your loving Mama.

“#youaremysunshine #miel.”

Well, mid of September ay haharap sa media si Sharon para sa promo concert nila ni Gabby Concepcion, ang ‘Dear Heart’ concert at for sure, maraming isyu na sasagutin ang Megastar, na may kinalaman din siyempre sa anak niyang si KC Concepcion.

Anyway, tanong ng mga netizen, ano kaya ang masasabi ni KC sa madamdamin at puno ng pagmamahal na birthday message ni Sharon kay Miel?

(Dondon Sermino)