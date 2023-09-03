Pag-asa Island tinipid sa 2024 budget

Nanawagan si House Deputy Speaker at Batangas Rep. Ralph Recto sa gobyerno na dagdagan pa ang P80 milyong inilaan para sa upgrade ng military faci­lity sa Pag-asa Island.

Batay sa panukalang 2024 national budget, natuklasan ni Recto na naglaan ang gobyerno ng tig-P40 mil­yon para sa pagpapatayo ng igloo-style ammunition storage at dalawang palapag na barracks para sa mga sundalo sa nasabing isla.

“Sana nga meron pang nakatago, nakasiksik sa ibang lump sum funds sa budget tulad ng P50 billion AFP Modernization Fund for 2024 or perhaps in the proposed capital outlays of the Navy (P5 billion) and the Air Force (P3.25 billion),” sabi ng Batangas solon.

“But if it is just P80 million then who would have thought that the government will be proposing a budget that small for a frontline military outpost in the middle of an area rife with tension?” dagdag pa nito. “If P80 million is all there is, then we will be spending more for road guardrails than on an island that guards our interest in the disputed area.”

Sinabi ni Recto na nangangailangan ng shoreline protection ang Rancudo Air Station sa isla pero wala itong nakuha sa P215 bilyong panukalang flood control fund. (Billy Begas)